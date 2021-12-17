After almost a year of having jokes about the Delta COVID strain linked to her, it seems that Delta Goodrem is starting to find them a little ‘Predictable’.

Yesterday, NSW Health posted a story on their official Instagram account that showed a headshot GIF of Goodrem, with some additional needle GIFs pointing towards her head. The story was a Q&A about COVID vaccinations, and the question featured on that slide read, “How effective is the COVID-19 booster vax compared to the COVID-19 vax?”.

It appears that Goodrem was not amused by the unauthorized use of her photo on the slide, as she quickly reposted the story with a scathing comment.

“I have a HUGE problem with this @newsouthwaleshealth are you serious????????” Goodrem captioned the repost.

“Needles pointing at a picture of my head in an attempt to get your point across is disturbing!!!!!!”

The story has since been deleted, and no public comment has been made by NSW Health on the matter.

In the past, Goodrem has made light of the link between her name and the Delta COVID strain. During an interview on Sunrise last month, David Koch asked her thoughts about the new strain of Omnicron.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“What a Christmas present that we get the Omicron strain of Covid-19 and we can kiss goodbye to Delta,” he said.

“I don’t want to hear about this terrible Delta, get rid of her, get rid of her, I was here first!” Delta replied.

She added: “it was definitely confusing to watch you guys in the morning, when I’m getting up I’d hear “Delta danger” or “Delta out of control” and I’d be like “sorry, what?”.

Earlier this week, Goodrem explained why she suddenly left ‘The Voice’ after almost a decade as a judge and mentor on the show.

“In my heart I was like, ‘thank you for this, now let’s finish the season, then it’s time for me to find a new chapter creatively’,” she told Marie Claire.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘ The Little Drummer Boy’ by Delta Goodrem: