After almost a decade as a judge and mentor on The Voice, Delta Goodrem seemed to leave the show abruptly.

Now, she has explained to marie claire what prompted her decision.

“[The Voice] took up a lot of the year for me, but I loved the show,” she says in the January 2022 issue of the magazine.

“I gave the [The Voice] my absolute everything. I gave the artists everything I had. I was there from the very start and I was proud to be an anchor on the show.”

It was around the 150-episode mark that she decided it was time to move on.

“In my heart I was like, ‘thank you for this, now let’s finish the season, then it’s time for me to find a new chapter creatively’,” she said.

Goodrem spent both of the Sydney lockdowns live-streaming free gigs with live-in partner Matthew Copley, writing new music and her first book.

She also signed on to global beauty brand Revlon as its first Australian brand ambassador.

“I’ve been proud of being my authentic self the whole way through my career. Living boldly is how I want to approach my life and, for now, first and foremost that means getting back on stage and doing live music,” she said.

“I produce my own songs, I record, I write, I create my own shows. I always [have], but I’m glad to be in a world where I can… say yeah, I am the one behind it all.”

Goodrem was forced to reschedule her Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour dates twice due to COVID.

“These are unprecedented times in which we find ourselves and the ongoing challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic are devastating,” she said at the time.

“I never could have imagined that we would be forced to move my Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour a second time.”

She recently closed season three of ABC’s The Sound paying tribute to INXS in a stunning duet with Josh Teskey.

Watch Delta Goodrem & Josh Teskey perform ‘Never Tear Us Apart’:

Delta Goodrem 2022 Tour Dates

with special guests Sheppard

Saturday 12th March – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Monday 14th March – Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday 18th March – Royal Theatre, National Convention Centre, Canberra

Saturday 19th March – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Tuesday 22nd March – RAC Arena, Perth

Friday 25th March – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Saturday 26th March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 5th April – Townsville Convention & Entertainment Centre

Friday 8th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 9th April – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney