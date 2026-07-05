Delta Goodrem has announced a one-off Sydney show.

Goodrem has today announced a one-night-only show at Liberty Hall in the city, which will take place next week on Tuesday, July 14th.

Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 7th at 12pm AEST. The Delta Goodrem Fan Club pre-sale begins today (July 6th) at 2pm AEST.

Ticket information is available here.

“After an unforgettable European adventure, I couldn’t think of a better way to have a home coming celebration than by an intimate Sydney show. One city, one night, one room… I can’t wait to celebrate together,” Goodrem says.

Millions of Australians tuned into the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, where Goodrem made her nation proud.

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SBS confirmed in May that the total TV national reach across the network’s live and prime time broadcasts of the Vienna-hosted event was over 3.27 million Australians, with an SBS on Demand audience reach of 538,000. This figure was a 45.2 per cent increase in total TV reach from last year’s viewership.

Despite one of the year’s best performances, Goodrem took Australia to fourth place, only behind Romania, Israel and the winner, Bulgaria – Dara with “Bangaranga”.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, Goodrem discussed representing Australia at the iconic event.

“To have everyone come together for an iconic [event]… where you’ve had ABBA, Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John, Måneskin, just phenomenal artists that have been a part of music all these years, for me, in other moments it might not have been right,” she said. “In this moment, I was like… what a blessing to be able to have that moment in time to go up there.

“But I’m so grateful, and it’s an amazing special moment.”

Goodrem recently released new single “Hologram” (listen above), a taste of her forthcoming album Pure, which is set for release in November.