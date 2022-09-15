Demi Lovato has told her followers that her current tour will be her last ever.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to share the news “I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore,” she wrote in a now deleted post. “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Lovato is currently on her American “Holy Fvck” tour, and her most recent concert was on September 13th in Santiago. The ‘Skyscraper’ singer’s next scheduled concert is on September 22nd in Sacramento, USA. She has since confirmed that the remaining dates on the tour will go ahead.

Demi also uploaded another post shortly after with the caption, “Gonna power thru it for you guys. I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s (sic).”

She added, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.” All of the posts have since been deleted.

In May last year, Lovato came out as non-binary and announced they would be changing their pronouns to they and them.

“I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them… I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering,” she said at the time in an episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato.

However, the 30-year-old switched back to using “she/her” in August this year. “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again,” she shared on the “Spout” podcast. “But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.”

She added, “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

