Demi Lovato will soon host their own talk-show on Roku, titled The Demi Lovato Show, where no topics will be ‘off-limits’.

Demi Lovato will soon be headed to Roku to host their own talk show, The Demi Lovato Show. The upcoming talk-show was announced as one of the offerings on the Roku Originals lineup, set to premiere on The Roku Channel. Lovato will also serve as executive producer on the show, along with manager Scooter Braun.

Following in the heels of their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, the show will have Lovato host guests and stars on 10-minute episodes to dive deep into progressive conversations about sexuality, body positivity, gender identity, feminism, mental health, and activism.

In a statement, as reported by Billboard, Lovato dove into the ethos of the show and explained how they aim to create an open platform for discussions issues that directly affect this generation: “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.”

“There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to, and with The Demi Lovato Show, no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.” they said.

Last month, Lovato came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them. In an interview shortly after, they opened up about what led to make the decision: “[I was] trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy—they run the industry, they are at the centre of everything. When I realised that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’” they revealed.

“For me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that.” they said.

