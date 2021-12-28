Demi Lovato has serenaded a woke ghost in an effort to help it overcome sexist trauma. Yes, you read that correctly (unfortunately).

Lovato – who has become well known in recent months for their paranormal fascination – entered a disused brothel in Arizona, during an episode of their Peacock TV show, Unidentified. It was here that Lovato stumbled across the ghost ‘Carmen’.

Joined by close friend Matthew Scott and paranormal investigator Chris Smith the trio apparently managed to communicate with ‘Carmen’ via an EMF detector.

After conversating with the Extra Terrestrial via the EMF detector, Lovato shared that the woke ghost had experienced sexual trauma with a male.

“Have you seen anything like ETs here, or UFOs? Star people?'” Lovato asked ‘Carmen’, without receiving a response.

Lovato continued on with their line of questioning, asking “did you not want to say anything else because the boys were in here?’

The EMF detector emitted a sharp noise, which Lovato seemed to take as a yes to their question.

‘I think – Oh, I get that a lot,’ they said. ‘She has trauma. That’s why she doesn’t like men. I have trauma, too, so I feel you and I get it.’

Lovato aimed to put the ghosts worries at ease by breaking into a performance of their 2011 single, ‘Skyscraper’.

“There is nothing left of me/ You can take everything I have/ You can break everything I am/ Like I’m made of glass/ Like I’m made of paper/ Go on and try to tear me down/ I will be rising from the ground,” Lovato sings to the ghost.

As soon as Lovato finishes her performance, the EMF detector makes a long high pitched sounds, which their friends claim is a “standing ovation”.

Demi shares that the high pitch response from the EMF detector is “the coolest standing ovation” that they’ve “ever had”.

Watch the bizarre clip of Demi Lovato singing for a ghost below: