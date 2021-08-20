Demi Lovato has opened up about breaking things off with fiancé Max Ehrich, saying that ending the relationship was the “best thing that’s happened” to them.

Demi, who announced in May that they identified as non-binary and would be using “they” pronouns from now on, called off her short-lived engagement to Max back in September 2020 after four months together.

The 29-year-old said the pandemic “had everything to do with it,” because at the start of the global lockdown in March 2020, they were “starting to identify as non-binary.”

Demi continued: “Then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé.

“In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself.”

Demi went on to say that she was able to “stand on my own two feet” after the breakup, “without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted.

“When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

As for what the future holds, Demi explained: “I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life.

“Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

Back in May, Demi announced that she identified as non-binary in a heartfelt post, where they wrote that they are “so happy to share more of [their] life” with fans moving forward.

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between,” they began.

“Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”

They continued: “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.