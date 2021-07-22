Demi Lovato celebrates “little wins” after filming first-ever sex scene

Demi Lovato has opened up about partaking in their first-ever sex scene in a candid Instagram post on Thursday.

Demi, who recently revealed they are non-binary and use “they” as their pronoun, posted to the social media platform to tell her 110 million followers about the first-time experience.

“Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!” the ‘Cool For the Summer’ singer wrote, while sharing a sexy selfie wearing black underwear. “I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before… now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL).”

They added: “I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

The star recently spoke out about being misgendered, saying it was “okay” to make a mistake if you had good intentions.

“If you misgender me—that’s okay,” Demi wrote. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

“It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay. Remember that I love you, and to keep going,” Lovato wrote, adding #NonBinaryAwarenessWeek.

Back in May, Demi announced that she identified as non-binary in a heartfelt post, where they wrote that they are “so happy to share more of [their] life” with fans moving forward.

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between,” they began.

“Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”

They continued: “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.