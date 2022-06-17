Denzel Curry was apparently not a fan of the latest works by Kanye West and Drake. He still isn’t, and he ain’t sorry about it.

Denzel Curry ruffled a lot of feathers last month when he said that Kanye West’s DONDA and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy could have been better albums. A month on, his review hasn’t changed, although he did open up about his reasoning.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden for the Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs collection, Curry revisited his remarks from almost a month ago.

“I wasn’t dissing the motherfuckers, I love them. I love Kanye,” he said, but still stood by his comments.

“I said what I said about Kanye and Drake. *****, y’all got money. Y’all are the best musicians I’ve ever heard in my motherfucking life. And on top of that, you did not deliver. I’m delivering and I have less resources. What the fuck? Period. I love y’all.” he said, before adding that his words weren’t meant to be a rant or hate – just words from a fan who had expected better output from some of his favourite artists.

“Don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on y’all.” he added.

If you’re wondering, the comments in question are tweets from over a month ago, where Curry expressed his disappointment with DONDA and Certified Lover Boy.

“Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall ****** rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal,” he had tweeted, before adding another critique about the artwork for both albums.

Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall niggas rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) May 14, 2022

The artwork for both projects were booty — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) May 14, 2022

“The artwork for both projects were booty.” he said.

Curry also took issue with the timing of a recently published interview, which he claimed was timed with the release of Kendrick Lamar’s latest album to stir up controversy.

In said interview – which came only days before Lamar’s album – Curry had proclaimed that he was the best rapper alive.

“Just look out for me. Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody got to say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period.” he’d said.

