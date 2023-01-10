US rapper Denzel Curry has taken aim at Qantas for losing his luggage when he was touring Australia.

Denzel Curry has been flying around Australia over the past few weeks to play at a number of festivals and has used Jetstar for some of the flights. The airline, who is owned by Qantas, allegedly lost some of his baggage in transit.

Yesterday, the musician tweeted about his lost bags, and the post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

In the first tweet, he wrote: EVERYONE TWEET AT @Qantas AND TELL THEM TO FIND MY BAG ASAP.”

In subsequent a tweet the rapper wrote: “Find My Bags @Qantas Find My Bags!”. He then retweeted the New Year’s post celebrating the start of 2023, and wrote “Leaving Bags in 2023 also Find My Bag.”

EVERYONE TWEET AT @Qantas AND TELL THEM TO FIND MY BAG ASAP — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 9, 2023

Find My Bags @Qantas Find My Bags! — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 9, 2023

Leaving Bags in 2023 also Find My Bag https://t.co/iKH52AIEzL — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 9, 2023

After Denzel Curry’s tweet went viral, Jetstar responded telling the rapper that the airline was searching for his luggage.

“As this involved one of our flights last night, we wanted to let you know we’re urgently looking into this,” a spokesperson from the airline named Katie said.

“Once your bag is located it will be delivered to you. We’re really sorry for what’s happened, please DM us if you need further help.”

An hour ago, Jetstar commented on Denzel Curry’s original post, telling him that they had tracked down his bags.

“Hey Denzel, good news – we’ve found your bag. But we’re having trouble reaching you using the contact details on your booking. Please DM us to confirm your delivery address so we can get it to you ASAP. We’re sorry again for the inconvenience,” Katie wrote.

Hey Denzel, good news – we’ve found your bag. But we’re having trouble reaching you using the contact details on your booking. Please DM us to confirm your delivery address so we can get it to you ASAP. We’re sorry again for the inconvenience. Thanks, Katie — Jetstar Airways (@JetstarAirways) January 10, 2023

At the time of writing, Denzel Curry is yet to confirm that he has had his luggage returned.

