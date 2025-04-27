Dominic “Mick” Mazzone will get an appropriate send-off next week at a memorial service in his hometown, Adelaide.

Mazzone’s impressive life and career will be celebrated Monday, May 5th for a service at Hickinbotham Hall, National Wine Centre, corner of Hackney and Botanic Roads.

For those unable to attend, the presentation will be streamed from 11am on the day.

“Mick was passionate about music – please show your passion for music by wearing your favourite band or concert merch at the service,” reads a statement.

In lieu of floral tributes, Mazzone’s family requests that donations are made through The Crew Fund (Support Act and Crew Care).

The experienced artist manager, tech production manager and industry allrounder, died April 16 following an illness.

A much-loved industry professional, Mazzone was at the very top of his game, receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2019 for services to the music industry and for his wide charitable endeavours.

Mazzone, who started out playing in, and doing sound for, bands in Adelaide, later moved to Sydney where he set up Mighty Management and M Records, and built up a formidable reputation as a technical director, producer and sound engineer around the country.

He was also a founding member of the Music Managers Forum and a founder and trustee of the music industry’s charity, the Golden Stave Foundation.

“Mick’s warmth and sense of humour were legendary among those who had the pleasure of knowing him, like we did,” remarked Jenny Morris, chair of APRA. “His genuine kindness made everyone feel welcome and valued, creating lasting memories for all who crossed his path. His contributions to the music industry and community will be deeply missed.”

Mazzone began his career as an audio engineer and tour manager for the likes of Don Mclean, Madness, Sunnyboys, Midnight Oil and Split Enz.

By 1987, he was exclusively working with Frontier Touring Company, touring with Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, R.E.M., Billy Idol and others. Mighty Management was formed in 1989, representing Ian Moss, The Radiators, De Mont, the Merry Widows and the Bondi Cigars, and Mazzone would work as tour manager for Guns & Roses, Bryan Adams and Madonna.

At the turn of the 1990s, M Records was brought to life and Mazzone would sign The Radiators and the Merry Widows. In 1993, Mazzone co-founded the Australian branch of the Music Managers Forum.

“We in the Hoodoo Gurus are utterly devastated at the sudden loss of our dear friend, Mick (Dominic) Mazzone”, reads a statement from the ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted band.

“It is impossible to convey the shock and grief we are feeling right now. We have already shed many tears, and there will be many more to come, but our loss is nothing compared to the one that has been dealt to Mick’s close family and friends, and in particular, to his beloved kids, Frank, Antonia and Alex. Our hearts go out to them at this dreadful time. Love, Brad, Dave, Rick and Nik”.

