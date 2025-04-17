Tributes are flowing for Dominic “Mick” Mazzone, the celebrated artist manager, tech production manager and industry allrounder, who has died following an illness.

The much-loved industry professional was at the very top of his game, receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2019 for services to the music industry and for his wide charitable endeavours.

Mazzone, who started out playing in, and doing sound for, bands in Adelaide, later moved to Sydney where he set up Mighty Management and M Records, and built up a formidable reputation as a technical director, producer and sound engineer around the country.

He was also a founding member of the Music Managers Forum and a founder and trustee of the music industry’s charity, the Golden Stave Foundation.

“We in the Hoodoo Gurus are utterly devastated at the sudden loss of our dear friend, Mick (Dominic) Mazzone”, reads a statement from the ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted band.

“It is impossible to convey the shock and grief we are feeling right now. We have already shed many tears, and there will be many more to come, but our loss is nothing compared to the one that has been dealt to Mick’s close family and friends, and in particular, to his beloved kids, Frank, Antonia and Alex. Our hearts go out to them at this dreadful time. Love, Brad, Dave, Rick and Nik”.

Another legendary Australian rock outfit, The Radiators, remember Mazzone as a special one.

“Last night we heard of the passing of one of our great friends, Mick Mazzone. We only recently had found out of his illness, and we had hoped that Mick would fight the good fight… and somehow….miraculously recover,” reads a statement on their official social channels. “He unfortunately faded fast and his passing came as a horrible shock.”

Mazzone “holds a special place in our hearts, and we will forever be grateful for his time spent guiding and mentoring the Rads when we were at a low point in our career,” the Radiators statement continues. “His management helped lift us up, and without his strong ,sure and steady hand … we as a band may not have been able to navigate the 90s.”

Following his relocation to Sydney in 1982, Mazzone worked as an audio engineer, tour manager and audio engineer for the likes of Don Mclean, Madness, The Damned, Sunnyboys, The Angels, Midnight Oil, Split Enz and Jon English.

Later, he worked for Frontier Touring as tour manager working on Live Aid at the now-demolished Sydney Entertainment Centre and toured with Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, John Cougar Mellencamp, Sting, REM and Billy Idol.

Mighty Management was formed in 1989, representing Ian Moss, The Radiators, De Mont, the Merry Widows and the Bondi Cigars, and Mazzone would work as tour manager for Guns & Roses, Bryan Adams and Madonna.

At the turn of the 1990s, M Records was brought to life and Mazzone would sign The Radiators and the Merry Widows. In 1993, Mazzone co-founded the Australian branch of the Music Managers Forum.

Mazzone also enjoyed a long stint as technical director, production and stage manager of the annual APRA Music Awards, and several of the PRO’s regular ceremonies.

The industry veteran also possessed “a fantastic ear” and was instrumental in producing and overseeing the release of The Radiators’ early albums and singles, all under the banner of MM Records.

“He will be sadly missed by so many people in the industry,” reads a statement from The Radiators. “He was an incredible human. A quiet genius. Gone way way too soon. The world is a poorer place today, for the loss of one. Mick Mazzone. May he forever Rest in Peace.”