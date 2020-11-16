At this point, we’re so deeply, irreversibly entrenched in technology that we may as well lean into complete and total singularity. Israeli company Noveto Systems has debuted a new device that can beam music directly into your head.

The Soundbeamer 1.0 creates what is essentially a personal sound bubble — listeners will experience the sound as if it’s inside your ears, while simultaneously in front, above and behind.

As The Alternative Press explains, the device uses a 3-D sensing module that locates and tracks the ear position sending audio through ultrasonic waves to create sound pockets by the listener’s ears — without other people in the proximity being able to hear. Sound can be experienced in stereo or a spatial 3-D mode that creates 360 degree sound around the listener.

It’s a way to consume audio whilst being able to hear other sounds in the room clearly. Like an ineffective pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

Noveto CEO Christophe Ramstein has difficulty explaining the SoundBeaming experience because “the brain doesn’t understand what it doesn’t know.”