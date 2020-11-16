At this point, we’re so deeply, irreversibly entrenched in technology that we may as well lean into complete and total singularity. Israeli company Noveto Systems has debuted a new device that can beam music directly into your head.
The Soundbeamer 1.0 creates what is essentially a personal sound bubble — listeners will experience the sound as if it’s inside your ears, while simultaneously in front, above and behind.
As The Alternative Press explains, the device uses a 3-D sensing module that locates and tracks the ear position sending audio through ultrasonic waves to create sound pockets by the listener’s ears — without other people in the proximity being able to hear. Sound can be experienced in stereo or a spatial 3-D mode that creates 360 degree sound around the listener.
It’s a way to consume audio whilst being able to hear other sounds in the room clearly. Like an ineffective pair of noise-cancelling headphones.
Noveto CEO Christophe Ramstein has difficulty explaining the SoundBeaming experience because “the brain doesn’t understand what it doesn’t know.”
“I was thinking, ‘Yeah, but is it the same with headphones?’ No, because I have the freedom and it’s like I have the freedom of doing what I want to do. And I have these sounds playing in my head as there would be something happening here, which is difficult to explain because we have no reference for that,” Ramstein continued.
“You know, I was trying to think how we compare sound beaming with any other inventions in history. And I think the only one that came to mind is… the first time I tried the iPod I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What’s that?’ I think sound beaming is something that is as disruptive as that.
“There’s something to be said about it doesn’t exist before. There’s the freedom of using it. And it’s really amazing.”
It has been predicted that the Soundbeam 1.0 will be released in December 2021. No price range has been revealed.