The wait is almost over – Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver will kick off their joint Australian tour this week.

And if that wasn’t big enough, DevilDriver’s new album, Strike and Kill, drops on Friday. In a new interview with Tone Deaf, frontman Dez Fafara says the timing is no accident.

We caught up with Fafara ahead of the tour to talk about the new record and the massive local run with Cradle of Filth.

Tone Deaf: You’ve toured Australia multiple times — what are some memories that still hit you from your time here?

Dez Fafara: I personally love coming down under. I feel like the fan base has been supportive for years. It’s always an incredible time. There’s obviously something about Australia that is very reminiscent of California if you’ve ever been here, and at times when I come down under, I feel like I’m at home. I’m so grateful for all the years that the people that follow my music have given me down there, so we’re coming down to go after it 110%!

Your new album ‘Strike and Kill’ lands while you’re in Australia. What can fans expect, and will they hear any of it live?

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Strike and Kill lands while we’re in Australia because it’s a good luck charm for me when I release, and I’m down under — that’s just a fact. What you can expect is a groove, riff-driven and energetic record full of all killer and no filler. This is the one you wanna call your mates over on a Saturday and play it start to finish and pump it loud, trust me on this!

Absolutely, you could definitely count on us playing songs from the record for sure — both singles that are out, and we hope you’ll enjoy them, maybe a surprise.

When you think about Australian crowds, what separates them from audiences anywhere else in the world?

There is a very special energy in Australia, and Australian fans love their metal, and we love them. DevilDriver has a long career in Australia, and we are proud to continue the tradition of bringing down the heavy California groove for everybody. It’ll be great to walk out on stage that first night and hear the roar of the crowd. I’m so excited I could barely sleep.

Every artist has their non-negotiable rider item. What do you need to survive a long run across Australia’s cities and climate?

My only non-negotiable is coffee — give me coffee, give me more coffee, and obviously water. I’m pretty simple in that way, though the guys in the band like multiple things backstage: some kind of sandwich stuff, some kind of soda, a little bit of candy. Pretty simple.

How have Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver influenced each other behind the scenes on the recent shows? Any unexpected crossover?

No crossover collaboration, but we’ll definitely push each other as bands do on tour. I think the crowd is gonna get something very special with these two bands combined. Filth said it best: DevilDriver is the meat and potatoes, Cradle of Filth is the dessert. Very apropos.

Australia has a reputation for embracing heavy music with real loyalty. What keeps that connection so strong?

I feel that bands come down to Australia — they either connect or they don’t. DevilDriver just connected when we first came down, and once that connection is made, it really never gets dropped, as long as you come down and service the markets. We don’t come down often, but when we do, the shows do very well, and people get their money’s worth. What I’m most proud of is the long-term relationship with the Australian fans, and I want to keep that connection.

Touring Australia means long travel days and a different pace to Europe or the US. What’s the biggest adjustment you make?

It’s long hours — back to the hotel after the show, up early to get to the airport, fly into a hotel, head over to the venue, soundcheck, get some food, play a show, do it again. But you start to get into a groove after a day or two. There is an adjustment, and that’s the first 48 hours. Sometimes you have to suck it up and go without sleep, or go with three or four hours of sleep, but you have to get the job done no matter what — people pay good money, and they want to see you at 110%, and they’ll see DevilDriver at 110%.

Both bands have decades of legacy behind them. What does this Australian co-headline tour represent at this stage of your careers?

It’s certainly a celebration of putting two different metal bands together that shouldn’t work, but it’s worked all over the world, so there’s something special there. There’s also a friendship within the bands and management that helps make this thing something special. We’ve both had long careers, and we both agree — coming down to the Australian fan base is nothing but a pleasure for both of us.

What can your loyal Australian fans expect this time around?

This time around, you can expect co-headlining sets that are fiery and aggressive. People are gonna get their metal — get ready to get in the pit.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

CRADLE OF FILTH AND DEVILDRIVER AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, July 9th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, July 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, July 11th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, July 14th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, July 16th

The Astor, Perth WA