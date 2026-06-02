Devilskin have announced a New Zealand tour to celebrate 10 years of their chart-topping 2016 album Be Like the River.

Kicking off in Christchurch on Friday, July 24th, the special tour will then visit Dunedin, Hamilton, Hastings, Auckland, and more towns and cities across the country through July-October (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by The Boondocks on the tour.

Released in 2016, Be Like the River debuted atop the Official Aotearoa Albums Chart, earning the alt-metal band gold certification as well as the Aotearoa Music Award for Best Rock Artist the following year.

2025 was a major career year for Devilskin.

Their latest album, Re-Evolution, shot to the top of the Official Aotearoa Albums Chart, bringing them their third No. 1 album in their home country to date.

They also won the People’s Choice category, voted for by the public, at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards. If that wasn’t enough, they preceded the release of Re-Evolution with a sold-out 11-date tour across Aotearoa.

“We really approached this album from a fresh perspective,” the band previously shared in a statement about Re-Evolution. “From the way we shared demos and ideas, to using a studio we had never been in before; the process was streamlined for precision. We knew exactly what we wanted to achieve.

“We set some lofty goals for ourselves and everyone pushed themselves that little bit harder. We all had the one focus — just to make this our finest work, our most expressive, expansive and evocative album.”

Devilskin have built up a reputation as being one of Aotearoa’s best live acts over the past 15 years. The Hamilton-born band have relentlessly toured over that period, sharing stages with heavyweights such as Disturbed, Halestorm, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Airbourne, and Coheed and Cambria.

Devilskin Be Like the River 10th Anniversary Tour

With special guest The Boondocks

Presented by The Rock and Eccles Entertainment

Fri 24 Jul

Town Hall | Christchurch

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Sat 25 Jul

Union Hall | Dunedin

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Fri 31 Jul

Stadium Lounge, Mercury Baypark | Tauranga

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Sat 1 Aug

BNZ Theatre | Hamilton

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Fri 7 Aug

Fly Palmy Arena | Palmerston North

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Sat 8 Aug

Toitoi Opera House | Hastings

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Fri 25 Sept

TBA | Auckland

Sat 24 Oct

Amped Up, Brewtown | Wellington

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