DICE are hitting the road.

The West Australian garage rock band have announced their ‘Chasing Hearts’ national Australian tour in celebration of their latest single, “Chasing Hearts”, released on Valentine’s Day.

The tour kicks off on Friday, April 11th at Port Beach in Fremantle, followed by shows at Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Saturday, April 26th, and Torquay Hotel in Torquay on Sunday, April 27th. Next, they’ll hit Lions Arts Factory in Adelaide on Thursday, May 1st, Manning Bar in Sydney on Friday, May 2nd, and Crowbar in Brisbane on Saturday, May 3rd.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 6th at 8am (local time) here.

“Chasing Hearts” is a high-energy nod to “festival romances, friendships, and spontaneous side quests,” charging DICE back onto the scene with rock swagger.

According to the band, “‘Chasing Hearts’ is about embracing spontaneity and pushing the limits of comfort to open yourself up to new experiences. The song takes you into the world of festival romances and friendships, not having a plan and rolling with it.”

It’s their first new music since Midnight Zoo, their ARIA-charting debut album from August 2024. Off the back of that, they hit the road for the ‘Midnight Zoo World Tour’, a whirlwind 24-stop lap around the globe, playing their biggest venues yet across Australia and New Zealand and selling out rooms in New York, Toronto, London, Bristol, Denver, and more cities.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN