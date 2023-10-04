US alternative rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr. are coming to Australia and New Zealand.

The evergreen rockers will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland in February and March of next year (see full dates below). The band will also perform at Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree in Geelong while Down Under.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 10th at 2pm local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Thursday, October 5th at 2pm local time.

Dinosaur Jr. are touring to celebrate 30 years of their landmark 1993 album Where You Been, which contained hits such as “Start Choppin'”, “Out There”, and “Get Me”.

Dinosaur Jr. were last in Australia in 2017. They’ll bring over 14 albums and over 30 years’ experience with them to the country in 2024.

The band are still going strong on the recording front – J Mascis and co. released a live album, Emptiness at the Sinclair, two years ago, which was recorded at the titular Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“All of it is high quality… the ferocity and devotion of a Dinosaur Jr. live show is still there, and as usual, sometimes you cannot make out the difference whether it is a live rendition or a studio version,” Post-Trash wrote of the live album in a positive review.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Dinosaur Jr. 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring and 95bFM (Auckland only)

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Thursday, October 5th (2pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, October 10th (2pm local time)

Wednesday 21 February

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 23 February

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 26 February

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

18+

moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 28 February

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

18+

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 2 March

Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz