DJ, producer and musician, Diplo released his version of the Glass Animals track ‘Heat Waves’ yesterday, August 11th. Glass Animals released the single, ‘Heat Waves’ in late June. It spent two weeks on Billboard’s Hot Alternatives chart and peaked at #12.

However Glass Animals had postponed the release of their third studio album, Dreamland. It was released last Friday, August 7th.

In a statement on their Instagram Glass Animals announced, “BONUS LEVELS (remixes) of Heat Waves have just dropped everywhere. There’s two of them. One by the incredible winner of our remix/cover competition, Shakur Ahmad, and the other by one of, probably THE, most established and amazing producers in the world (you have to go find out who)”.

Billboard describes Diplo’s remix as sounding like robots in love. The dreamily plaintive track is slowed down and glitched up, with the sensual warmth of the original traded for a more mechanical feeling.

The remix is shorter than the original song at only 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

Earlier this year Diplo released his first album in 16 years, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Snake Oil Chapter 1. He also hinted that his plans are to have Chapter 2 released before 2021 so we should expect some more music from Dilpo soon.

Glass Animals have been through a lot in the past few years but have finally released new music for the first time since 2016. Glass Animals have also released another remix of ‘Heat Waves’. The funky, playful version is by Shakur Ahmad, the 19-year-old who won their remix competition.

Check out Diplo’s edit of Glass Animals’ track ‘Heat Waves’: