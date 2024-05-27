Dirty Three have shared another taste of their forthcoming album, Love Changes Everything.

Titled “Love Changes Everything II”, the track follows – you guessed it – previous single “Love Changes Everything I”, that arrived last month accompanied by a music video by Anna White.

Dirty Three announced their exciting return earlier this year, confirming their first new album in 12 long years. Love Changes Everything will follow the Melbourne instrumental rock band’s positively received 2012 album, Toward the Low Sun.

Dirty Three consists of Warren Ellis, Mick Turner, and Jim White, who formed the band back in 1992, releasing 10 albums during their original run. Each of the trio has, of course, been busy with other projects over the years, notably Ellis with frequent collaborator Nick Cave. Most recently, Ellis and Cave combined to score the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Of the new Dirty Three album, Ellis shares: “Recorded in 5 days. Mixed in a year. Nothing has changed. Older and meaner, sadder and totally dangerous. Dirty Three are thirty two years old. Come blow out the candles and help us stick a knife in the cake.”

Next month will see Dirty Three embark on an Australian tour, with a third date added in Melbourne to meet demand (see full dates below). The trio will begin with two shows at RISING Festival in Melbourne, before visiting Sydney, Canberra, Thirroul, Fremantle, Adelaide, Hobart, Brisbane, and Byron Bay. They’ll be supposed at select shows by Laura Jean and Eleanor Jawuringali. It’s 12 years since Dirty Three’s last national tour.

Dirty Three’s “Love Changes Everything II” is out now. Love Changes Everything is out Friday, June 14th (physically)/Friday, June 28th (digitally) (pre-save/pre-order here).

Dirty Three 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets available now via feelpresents.com

Friday, Jun 14th (SOLD OUT)

RISING @ Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 15th (SOLD OUT)

RISING @ Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, June 16th^

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, June 18th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, June 19th*

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Thursday, June 20th*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 22nd^

Fremantle Passenger Terminal, Fremantle, WA

Monday, June 24th^

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, June 26th^

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, June 28th^

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 29th^

The Green Room, Byron Bay, NSW

*Supported by Laura Jean

^Supported by Eleanor Jawuringali