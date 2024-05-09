RISING has expanded its already packed 2024 program.

The annual winter music and arts festival will be held in the city from June 1st to June 16th, and it announced its initial 2024 program in March.

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), Bar Italia, Jlin, and Asha Puthli were just some of the exciting acts confirmed to be appearing at RISING 2024, with everything from post-punk, acid house, minimal techno, ambient, and hip hop set to be heard throughout the festival.

Announced today, the festival has expanded this year’s program, taking the total to 116 events and 651 artists, including many new commissions and world premieres.

“With only a few weeks to go till opening, we’re excited to reveal a whole new layer to the 2024 program” says RISING co-artistic directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek.

Day Tripper, RISING’s festival-within-a-festival, has added several cool new acts to its lineup, including local jazz-funk group Surprise Chef, stunning New Zealand multi-instrumentalist Sarah Mary Chadwick, and Welsh jangle pop purveyors The Tubs. Day Tripper heads to Melbourne Town Hall for eight hours of live music across three stages.

Due to popular demand, Hear My Eyes has added two new shows on Monday, June 10th to its special presentation of Hellraiser, which will see Clive Barker’s 1987 horror cult classic re-scored live by EBM explorers Hieroglyphic Being and Robin Fox – with lasers.

Melbourne icons Dirty Three have added a third and final show to their sold-out RISING run. The beloved trio are heading to the festival for their first hometown headline shows in 12 long years. They’ll perform at Hamer Hall and The Forum during their festival run.

RISING has also confirmed the support acts for some artists in the music program.

Papa New Guinea-born, Melbourne-based Kaiit will support Swedish soul favourite Snow Aalegra at The Forum on June 5th and 6th, while up-and-coming rapper Miss Kaninna will back up Sydney drill icons ONEFOUR‘s first headlining show in Melbourne on June 8th.

You can check out RISING’s full 2024 program, including all the new additions, here.