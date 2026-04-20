Disturbed frontman David Draiman, who is Jewish and staunchly pro-Israel, has again expressed his disdain for Roger Waters, saying he would “punch” the pro-Palestine Pink Floyd legend.

The comments came during a wide-ranging interview on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast. Per Consequence, Draiman doubled down on his long-running criticism of Waters, accusing the Pink Floyd bassist of using his platform to spread political messages he believes are harmful and inflammatory.

Draiman has frequently clashed with Waters over his outspoken support for Palestine and his criticism of Israel. The tension between the two has played out publicly for years, with Waters consistently defending his position, framing his activism as part of a broader human rights stance and rejecting accusations levelled against him by critics including Draiman.

“…Here’s the thing, Billy: I grew up on Pink Floyd. I loved Pink Floyd. It was such a massive betrayal, not just to me, but Jews everywhere when he went in the direction that he did,” Draiman said.

“And it wasn’t just two years ago; he’s been doing this for a long time. Roger has a penchant for dictators — the worst [people] on planet earth, Roger just cozies right up to them. He has no problem whatsoever.”

Corgan responded: “My attempt at peacemaking failed.” To which Draiman replied: “Not with that one, dude. He’s just such a hypocrite. He’s not for human rights. He’s for this weird dictator-driven socialist — I don’t even understand what he’s trying to stand for.”

Corgan asked: “So, if Roger Waters called you tomorrow and said, ‘Let’s sit down and talk,’ you’d talk to him?”, to which Draiman said: “I’d have to punch him first, but yeah.”

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Waters responded to Draiman’s comments on the podcast, calling him an “obnoxious little prick” among other things. He responded with a letter addressed to Corgan, posted on X.

“It seems he has a problem with me standing up for human rights, particularly the human rights of my brothers and sisters in Gaza who are being slaughtered in a genocide by the armed forces of the Nazi racist, pariah state of Israel,” he wrote. “You, being the lovely fella you are gave this little piece of shit a chance to clarify or even modify his position. He did. He is a psychotic racist Nazi pig,” Waters wrote to Corgan, with a picture attached of Draiman signing IDF artillery shells.

“I’m told, Billy, he writes messages on bombs before the IDF drops them on civilians in Gaza. Enough said. I will continue to work with all my brothers and sisters all over the world in the movement to demand equal human rights for all human beings, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity or nationality.

“If you, my friend are wondering if I want a conversation with this obnoxious little prick? The answer is non merci Billy, life’s too short, he can inhabit his tiny corner of hell without the benefit of my love and truth.”

An open letter to @Billy: Dear Billy Corgan

How are you? It’s been too long. @davidmdraiman Someone forwarded me this chap’s appearance on your podcast. I’d never heard of him. Anyway, it turns out he has heard of me. It seems he has a problem with me standing up for human… pic.twitter.com/gZyN1TmM3Y — Roger Waters ✊ (@rogerwaters) April 16, 2026

Draiman hit back, replying to Waters’ X post: “And here I was open to dialogue, even with someone I so deeply disagree with. Honestly… this is the reaction I unfortunately expected. It’s disappointing, but predictable. Be brave Roger. Blessed are the peacemakers, right? I’m always willing to try. We must all continue to try. Even with you.”