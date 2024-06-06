Disturbed frontman David Draiman has once again blasted Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters.

The always outspoken Draiman, who has long been vocal about his Jewish heritage and his support for Israel, made comments in a recent interview with Linda Advocate that highlighted his ongoing feud with Roger Waters, who has been a vocal critic of Israel.

As per Blabbermouth, Draiman described Waters as “antisemitic to his rotten core” and a “deluded old freak.”

“He’s a piece of work,” Draiman said. “Antisemitic to his rotten core. Just ask [Waters’ Pink Floyd bandmate] David Gilmour and his wife — they’ll testify to it. He’s been that way for the duration of his life and the duration of his career. It’s nothing new. He’s a coward. He’s a hypocrite. He is a supporter of dictators and dictatorial regimes all over the world.”

Draiman wasn’t done there, alleging that Waters is “an apologist” for Vladimir Putin, as well as an “apologist for anybody that’s on the wrong side of history… He’s a deluded wannabe-socialist as well.”

The Disturbed singer continued: “Everything that he wrote about, everything that he professed to believe in that was so — even a maniac can create some great art, and it’s hard to argue with the level of artistry of, let’s say, a piece of work like [Pink Floyd’s classic album] The Wall. But everything that he was trying to convey and express in that piece of art, he has shown himself to be a hypocrite for.

“I was already losing my mind with him years ago when he was flying around a pig in his stadiums with the [Jewish] Star of David on it. The guy is a bully. And he wouldn’t even dare to engage with me. Because it’s not about logic and reasoning and facts and reality to people like him.

“It’s all about the narrative. It’s all about their hate-fueled antisemitic, just spite-filled narrative that they continue to fuel this narrative of demonisation of our people, of the State of Israel, their inability to accept the fact that we even exist. He’s a monster,” he added.

When asked if Draiman had ever met Waters in person, he replied, “I’d love to meet him in person. Nothing would make me happier. I’d gladly serve whatever jail time and pay the bail necessary for whatever I could get done within a very limited period of time.”

Waters has been a longtime supporter of Palestine and a critic of Israel, and over the years, his support of causes such as the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement have led to claims that he is antisemitic. Waters has always denied these accusations.