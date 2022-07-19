All’s well that ends well, especially when The Darkness and Disturbed are involved.

Several days ago in a YouTube video, the former’s lead singer Justin Hawkins discussed his time opening for David Draiman and co. in 2002, describing it as his “worst experience as a support act.”

“It was the worst and also one of the best experiences because people were just throwing stuff,” Hawkins recalled. “But some of the things they were throwing were, like, shoes, bottles and coins and stuff. But the thing about coins is it’s money, so in a way that was a good thing, really. It’s funny, though, ’cause I was right at the front of the stage. It kind of made me perform more, which made them more angry.”

While he maintained that he had a “lot of time” for Disturbed “as a band”, it was Draiman’s surprising treatment of The Darkness after their set that annoyed him.

“And then afterwards, David Draiman wasn’t very pleased with me,” Hawkins explained. “I don’t know; I think I may have issued an admonishment to the throng, which didn’t go down very well with me. But what are you gonna do? Who gives a fuck? I’m just kidding.”

Draiman caught wind of Hawkins’ YouTube video this week, and shared the story on Twitter, tagging Hawkins and his band in the process. His caption, however, was actually nice. “Sorry you feel that way,” he wrote. “There’s a lot of things I regret saying in the past and this is one of them. It’s been 20 years. I think we’re both old enough to have a pint at some point and laugh about it.”

That really went down well with Hawkins, who replied, “This is awesome! I don’t drink any more but I’ll take a non alcoholic beer. Thanks @davidmdraiman so cool that you reached out.”

Will we see a Disturbed and The Darkness joint tour incoming? Probably not but it’s nice to hear that Draiman and Hawkins both “believe in a thing called love” (I’m so sorry).

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.