The lead singer from Disturbed, David Draiman, has challenged Justin Bieber to a marijuana ‘smoke off’ in Amsterdam.

After discovering that Justin Bieber is currently in Amsterdam for a concert on his Justice World Tour, Draiman, who is also in the city, challenged the pop star to a ‘smoke off’

“Hey , I hear you’re in #amsterdam! So am I! I challenge you to a smoke off!!! @justinbieber” he writes, along with the hashtags, “#CannabisCommunity #cannabisculture,” he tweeted, alongside a selfie holding a bud of weed.

While Bieber is yet to respond to the Tweet, thousands of Draimain’s entertained followers weighed in on the potential competition.

“So…we’re filming this, right? Can you get DJ Khalid as a referee?” One joked while another penned: “I have $100 on Draiman!”

Draiman is well known for his run-ins with fellow celebrities. In just the past year he’s had beef with Justin Hawkins from The Darkness and comedian Trevor Noah.

Hawkins went as far as to describe opening for Disturbed as his “worst experience as a support act.”

Hawkins made the revelation on his YouTube channel “Justin Hawkins Rides Again”, which now boasts almost 200,000 subscribers and contains a cool mixture of serious music analysis and fun hot takes.

When asked what his worst memory of being a support act was this week, Hawkins recalled his time with Disturbed in 2002. “The Darkness supported Disturbed at Brixton Academy. And I really love Brixton Academy; I think it’s probably my favourite venue,” he began.

“It was the worst and also one of the best experiences because people were just throwing stuff. But some of the things they were throwing were, like, shoes, bottles and coins and stuff. But the thing about coins is it’s money, so in a way that was a good thing, really. It’s funny, though, ’cause I was right at the front of the stage. It kind of made me perform more, which made them more angry.”

He continued: “And somebody — one of the Disturbed fans who… I’ve got a lot of time for Disturbed as a band, I think they’re just brilliant if you like that sort of thing. But one of their fans threw a piece of chewing gum that presumably had been in their mouth, and it actually landed in my mouth. It was just a brilliant shot. I had to respect it, really.”

While he maintained that he had a “lot of time” for Disturbed “as a band”, it was Draiman’s surprising treatment of The Darkness after their set that annoyed him.

“And then afterward, David Draiman wasn’t very pleased with me,” Hawkins explained. “I don’t know; I think I may have issued an admonishment to the throng, which didn’t go down very well with me. But what are you gonna do? Who gives a fuck? I’m just kidding.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.