Dizzee Rascal (real name Dylan Kwabena Mills) has reportedly been charged with assault in London.

As per Consequence of Sound, the incident involving Dizzee Rascal occurred in south London back in June, involving a woman who was left with minor injuries.

Rascal was arrested at the scene on the grounds of common assault and was then later released on bail.

London Metropolitan Police have now released a statement regarding the matter, earlier today.

They stated, “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June. Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

The ‘Holiday’ rapper is now reportedly due to appear at the Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London on September 3rd.

Right now the details on the incident are slim, with the victim’s relation to the rapper not revealed as well as further details on the charge.

We are also not aware of why the charges were brought against Rascal with such a delay.

As per Pitchfork, Rascal was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year.

Watch Dizzee Rascal perform at Big Day Out in 2010.