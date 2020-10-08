Noel Gallagher has confirmed that we can indeed expect a collaborative track between himself and Dizzee Rascal after the rapper revealed he had been working with the Oasis singer.

According to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, Noel said: “I’ve done a collaboration with somebody who is in the grime world and people who have heard it have said, ‘That’s not you?’ It’s not for my record.”

Noel continued, “Remember that chaotic two fucking weeks where the virus and the demonstrations kicked off, it was a fucking crazy two weeks, it was right in the middle of that … It’s coming out soon, actually.”

It comes following comments Dizzee Rascal made earlier this week about working on a collaboration with Noel for a track on his seventh album E3 AF, which is set to be released this Friday, October 9th.

Dizzee had said earlier this week: “I’ve already started on my next album, I’ve got a little something with Noel Gallagher. Right now, it’s being mixed. That’s one name. I’m just experimenting, I’ve bought a bunch of new keyboards, a bunch of new hardware and I’m just experimenting with stuff, I’ve recorded a few bits.”

The ‘Dance Wiv Me’ hitmaker first hinted at a collab with Gallagher back in May, revealing during an episode of Later … with Jools Holland that he’d “hit up Noel” to suggest they join forces for a track.

“I thought, ‘It’s Noel Gallagher, why don’t I get him on a hook, or do a song with him’,” he told Holland.

“Man, if we could make that work, that’d be sick.”

The news comes amid Noel Gallagher celebrating the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ seminal 1995 album, What’s the Story (Morning Glory?) with a series of interviews and special content on the band’s YouTube channel, including a track-by-track explanation of the iconic album.

Check out (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Track by Track with Noel Gallagher: