English rapper Dizzee Rascal has pleaded not guilty to assault charges following a domestic dispute earlier this year.

The 36-year old, whose real name is Dylan Mills, has denied headbutting a woman after appearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in London.

In court, Mills’ lawyer Iskander Fernandez said he “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor”.

As reported by Complex, the June incident was believed to have involved Mills’ ex-girlfriend, who was left with minor injuries.

London Metropolitan Police released a statement last month confirming that the alleged victim did not need to be hospitalised.

“Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June. Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment,” the statement read.

According to NME, Mills has been granted conditional bail and will return to court next February for another hearing.

Among those expected to give evidence at the upcoming hearing include his manager and his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

For his work as Dizzee Rascal, Mills was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s birthday honours list last year.

His last full-length studio album E3 AF was released in October 2020, and he has appeared at a number of festivals in the UK since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Watch Dizzee Rascal perform at Big Day Out in 2010: