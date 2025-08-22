Fisher, Dom Dolla, and Rüfüs Du Sol wave the flag for Australia at the DJ Awards 2025, voting for which is now open to the public.

Fish, Dom and RDS are at the tip-top of their respective games.

The past year has seen Dolla (real name Dominic Matheson) emerge as a megastar, a run during which he headlined two sold-out MSG dates, played Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Miami, covered Rolling Stone AU/NZ, launched a 10-week Hï Ibiza residency, won another ARIA Award and realised a dream by contributing to the F1: The Movie soundtrack with “No Room For A Saint”.

Last December, he busted a box-office mark by shifting 170,000 tickets across a four-date Australian tour. He’ll set another mark in the lead-up to Christmas when he plays Accor Stadium in Sydney, for his biggest hometown headline show, along with headline slots at Wildlands and Beyond The Valley.

Dom is nominated in the Breakthrough category at the DJ Awards, set to be presented in Ibiza at a date and location that’s yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Fisher, the Gold Coast DJ, producer and founder of the OUT 2 LUNCH festival, is shortlisted in the International DJ category, which features heavyweights Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Solomun and more.

RDS is a chance to collect the crystal “Kryptonite” trophy for Best Live Act, another stacked category that includes The Prodigy, Fred Again, Odesza, Bicep, Sofi Tukker and others.

The Sydney electronic trio has wrapped another stadium tour, ahead of a major arena trek of Australia this November, in support of their fifth studio album, 2024’s Inhale / Exhale.

The DJ Awards were founded in 1998 by Jose Pascual and Lenny Krarup as a celebration of the genre across its many styles, including Drum & Bass, Hard Techno, Trance, House and more. According to Billboard, the awards this time have introduced the new categories of Balearic, which salutes the sound of Ibiza and the DJs creating it; and the Hard Dance/Bounce award.

Australians love dance music. The most recent IMS Business Report found that the Great South Land is the third largest market in the world for electronic music, trailing only the United States and Germany.

Australians stream, on average, more of the genre than any other nations, the publication’s authors explain.

And according to data from Spotify, based on the volume of the streamers following dance music, Australia ranks at No. 3.