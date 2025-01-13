Melbourne DJ Courtney Mills has tragically passed away following an accident in Bali. She was 37.

The artist, model, and content creator was found critically injured by staff at a hotel in Kuta on Friday morning after she fell from the balcony in her room. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries and being placed on life support, Mills passed away on January 13th.

Her mother, Diane, and sister, Kiana, flew to Bali to be by her side in her final moments. Courtney’s death has since been ruled a tragic accident.

“It is with such a heavy heart that we share the news of Courtney’s passing,” Kiana said. “Mum and I arrived in Bali Saturday and were with her by her side right until the end.”

“We know you have found peace, we know you have found happiness, but we will miss you every single day!” she said.

View this post on Instagram Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Courtney Mills (@djcourtneymills)

Courntey’s mother Diane told 9News, “She was beautiful, big-hearted, and happy-go-lucky. She lived life to the fullest.” Kiana added to the Herald Sun, “It’s just the grief and mourning of a life that’s been lost way too early. The most beautiful thing we have been able to do for the last couple of days is sit and reminisce about the incredible life that she lived and how full her life was.”

“I hope she is proud of what she is done because we are proud of what she has done.”

Courtney’s father, Andrew Mills, paid tribute to his daughter, who he called a “free spirit”.

“From an early age, Courtney was a bit of a free spirit,” he said. “She took on my love of music and was her own free being. I’ve always loved her spirit and I always will.”

The tragedy occurred less than two years after Mills suffered a serious head injury in Bali in April 2023. At the time, a fall down the stairs resulted in bleeding on the right side of her brain, according to Yahoo News Australia.

Mills and a friend were also badly injured in a motorbike crash in Bali in 2018, according to a fundraiser created at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Mills (@djcourtneymills)

Courtney Mills had been a prominent figure in the Australian electronic dance music scene, where her talent and dedication earned her a loyal following that included over 151,000 on Instagram.

She worked alongside industry heavyweights like Chardy and supported renowned acts including Potbellez, The Stafford Brothers, John Course, and Grant Smillie. Mills performed at some of Australia’s biggest festivals, including Stereosonic and Future Music Festival.

Her career extended beyond Australian shores, with performances in destinations such as Mykonos, Vietnam, and Malaysia. She was a featured artist at the It’s The Ship festival for two consecutive years.

Mills’ music catalogue included tracks like “Closer” featuring Sarah Bodle, which has been remixed by artists such as Shortround and Nikelodeon & Amir, and fan-favourites like “Thrills” and “Xyclonians.” Her versatility shone through in more laid-back compositions such as “Slow It Down – Extended Mix” and “Slow It Down – Radio Mix.”

“She would drive hours and hours just to DJ for one hour,” Kiana shared. “She would fly across the country to do the job she loved so passionately, and to her, it wasn’t a job—it was a life.”

“Being behind those decks was her sense of freedom and we got to see her light up rooms.”

Tributes have poured in from across the music industry and beyond. “Today, we mourn the loss of an incredible soul who brought joy, energy, and passion to everywhere she graced,” the Sound Agency said.

“Courtney Mills was not just a brilliant DJ she was the heartbeat of every party, a vibrant spirit who connected us all.

“We are grateful for the moments we shared and the memories we created together. Rest in peace, your light will never fade.”

Fans and peers alike shared heartfelt messages, with one writing, “Today, we mourn the loss of an incredible soul who brought joy, energy, and passion to everywhere she graced. Courtney Mills was not just a brilliant DJ she was the heartbeat of every party, a vibrant spirit who connected us all.”

“We are grateful for the moments we shared and the memories we created together. Rest in peace, your light will never fade.”

Her family revealed that her remains will be cremated in Bali, a place she considered her “second home,” before being brought back to Melbourne for a celebration of her life.

“This place was her second home, so we wish to honour her and leave a part of her here,” her sister Kiani wrote online.

“We will then return home with her ashes, to celebrate her life, Courtney style, in Melbourne.”

Our thoughts are with Courney’s family and friends at this time.