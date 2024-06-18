In an inventive twist at Coda nightclub in the UK, a DJ has implemented a unique pricing strategy for over-requested songs.

In Colchester, DJ Pressplay, also known as Colin Gingell-Good, has designed a unique approach to manage the often repetitive and inappropriate song demands from clubgoers (as per NME). The DJ has set up ‘tongue-in-cheek’ fines for over-requested hits, with The Killers‘ “Mr Brightside” fetching a hefty £1,000 per play.

As DJ Pressplay explained to The Daily Gazette, while most people request songs they personally enjoy, these selections don’t always align with the night’s theme or the overall crowd’s vibe.

To address this, he has introduced a ‘song price list’ at his booth. This list includes charges like £250 for Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire”, £500 for Oasis’ “Wonderwall”, and other differentiated fees based on the suitability of the song for the evening.

Additionally, DJ Pressplay has outlined prices for various scenarios: free for appropriate songs, £100 for unsuitable ones, £500 if a clubber insists they know better than the DJ, and £50 for birthday requests, unless they clash with the night’s atmosphere. The intent behind these charges is to gently dissuade patrons from making unsuitable requests, ensuring the music remains harmonious with the event’s mood.

In a recent interview with BBC News, DJ Pressplay remarked on the effectiveness of his new system, noting a significant drop in inappropriate requests since the introduction of his pricing signs. He humorously pointed out that no one has requested “Mr Brightside” since the sign went up.

One DJ, however, won’t stop the timeless power of The Killers’ most iconic hit.

“Mr Brightside”, already the longest-running top 100 hit in UK chart history, was recently revealed to be the biggest single not to reach UK #1.

As per The Guardian, “Mr Brightside” overtook “Wonderwall” by Oasis as the most successful single not to reach No 1, with 5.57m chart sales (including 1.066m actual sales and 530,340,000 streams).

It’s more impressive when you remember that “Mr Brightside” was first released all the way back in 2003.

“This award means a lot to us, ‘Mr Brightside’ has been completely embraced by the British public and we can’t wait to celebrate with you all on the road,” The Killers said.