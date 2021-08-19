The Killers’ Brandon Flowers has spoken in a new deep dive issue for the cover of NME.

Speaking on a range of hard hitting topics along with their brand new album, Pressure Machine, the band members spoke on the current climate of American politics.

Flowers began by speaking of a realisation he had that people could become so easily divided.

He said, “There was a moment where we felt so divided that we were all really anxious and wondering what it meant to not be a gun owner. People were buying guns and some places in Utah were running out of bullets. What are these people preparing for?”

Flowers also recalled the time he first began wearing a mask during the pandemic.

He added, “It became a political statement if you wore a mask, and I was laughed at in gas stations for that. It was just a crazy time. That’s calmed down a little bit, but it’s still scary to know how quickly we can be torn apart.”

Despite that, overall he’s feeling “less anxious” particularly about the news, since Biden became President.

Flowers said that he feels “less anxious every day about what you’re going to read in the news” because Biden is “more about doing the job as opposed to keeping his followers frothing”.

The Killers recently announced some of the harshest live music restrictions. They said: “We don’t want to be the band that brings back Covid, the K variant.”

All attendees must have showed proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test to be at the show.

The band’s Ronnie Vannucci said, “There’s a lot of conjecture involved in touring and liability,” he continued. “And just out of general respect for people out there and keeping everyone healthy, we just wanted to be careful about that and not jump the gun.”