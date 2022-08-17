DMA’s have confirmed their fans suspicions in the best way possible, by dropping their brand new single ‘I Don’t Need to Hide’ today.

The new track – which is the first from DMA’s this year – debuted on triple j at 6pm AEST today.

Fans grew suspicious that the ARIA nominated band were dropping new music when mysterious posters connected to the band popped up in London, Sydney, Manchester and Melbourne this week, baring the phrase ‘I DONT NEED TO HIDE’.

Fuel was added to the fire after DMA’s wiped all of the content off their Instagram and Twitter, and replaced it with images containing the same wording.

The new track was confirmed earlier this week on Instagram. “Our new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ will be released this Wednesday at 10am BST / 7pm AEST. Pre-save it and join the YouTube premiere to be amongst the first to hear it via the link in our bio,” the band captioned a photo of themselves.

And, the new track has lived up to the generated hype. ‘I Don’t Need to Hide’ meshes their signature contemplative vocals that skyrocketed them to fame with complex yet smooth guitar riffs for a truly worth-the-wait experience.

DMA’s have gone from strength to strength since their breakout song ‘Delete’ which was released shortly after they formed in 2014.

In 2016, Johnny Took, Matthew Mason and Tommy O’Dell of the DMA’s released their full-length album Hills End which peaked at number 8 on the ARIA Albums Chart. In the same year, their ‘like a version’ cover of Cher’s Believe was voted number 6 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 2016 and racked up over 10 million YouTube views.

Since then, the acclaimed indie band has supported Liam Gallagher, The Kooks and Kasabian on tour and performed at the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

