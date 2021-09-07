DMA’s have announced the unfortunate rescheduling of their upcoming Australian tour, moving all dates until 2022.

The Sydney three-piece took to Instagram today, September 7th, to reveal the news. “AUSTRALIA – due to the ongoing restrictions, we’re moving our tour dates to 2022,” they wrote. “We are doing all we can to put on our best show for you & we’re buzzing for next year 💙🤍🖤

The group also made it clear that refunds will be available: “We would love to see you all there, however if you can’t make the rescheduled date, refunds will be available from point of purchase until October 5.”

The 9x ARIA nominated indie rockers were due to play their biggest Australian venues yet and it was also set to be their first national headline tour in three years after COVID-19 interrupted proceedings recently.

Now, though, the rescheduled dates will now kick off in Adelaide at Thebarton Theatre on Thursday, March 31st, before visiting Fremantle, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane through April. At the time of writing, the only dates completely sold out are Fremantle and Brisbane.

The tour was in support of their most recent album, 2020’s The Glow. That was their most commercially successful record to date, reaching number two in the ARIA Album Chart and number four in the U.K. Album Chart. At that year’s ARIA Music Awards, the album was nominated four times, including for Album of the Year (losing out to Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush).

Head to Frontier Touring for further details and ticket information for the DMA’s tour.

DMA’s ‘The Glow’ Australian Album Tour 2022

Thursday, March 31st

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, April 3rd

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA

Friday, April 8th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 14th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Check out ‘Life is a Game of Changing’ by DMA’s: