DMA’S have dropped two big pieces of news.

DMA’S have announced their new self-titled album, which is set for release on August 7th via Wonderlick Entertainment / Sony Music Australia / RCA UK.

And they’ve also announced an Australian tour, which will take them to the east coast this November-December, playing shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 1st at 1pm local time. The album pre-order pre-sale begins on Thursday, April 30th at 10am local time. The Mastercard and promoter (Secret Sounds, Live Nation Australia, MG Live) pre-sales begin on Thursday, April 30th at 12am local time, while the SOH What’s On pre-sale commences on Thursday, April 30th at 12am local time.

The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming fifth studio album.

And due to overwhelming demand following their recent sold-out Hills End anniversary show in Sydney in March, the band will also play a special Hills End anniversary set to celebrate the 10-year milestone of their debut record.

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Written and recorded between their own studio in Glebe, Sydney and Los Angeles, DMA’S self-titled album “represents a defining moment for the band, showcasing the evolution of their signature anthemic sound with fresh sonic textures,” according to a press release.

The band co-produced most of the record with Grammy-nominated producer Lach Bostock (Mansionair), with additional help from Jimi Somewhere & Styalz Fuego.

Listen to new single “Heatin Park” above.

DMA’S “Heatin Park” is out now. Their self-titled album is out August 7th via Wonderlick Entertainment / Sony Music Australia / RCA UK.

DMA’S 2026 Australian Tour

Album pre-order pre-sale begins Thursday, April 30th (10am local time)

Mastercard / Promoter* pre-sales begin Thursday, April 30th (12am local time)

SOH What’s On pre-sale begins Thursday, April 30th (2pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 1st (1pm local time)

*Promoter pre-sales include Secret Sounds, Live Nation Australia & MG Live

Ticket information available here and here

Friday, November 27th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 28th

Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 3rd

On the Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW