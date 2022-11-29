Rising pop star dodie has announced her first-ever Australian headline shows.

The English singer-songwriter, who first came to global fame on YouTube, will bring her ‘Hot Mess, An Intimate Tour Experience’ Down Under early next year.

Beginning in Melbourne on Thursday, February 23rd, she’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane on the short tour (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 2nd at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, December 1st at 10am local time.

Dodie released her latest EP, Hot Mess, in September, an emotionally honest and intimate look at her life. It was the highly-anticipated follow-up to her debut studio album, Build a Problem, which reached number three on the U.K. Albums Chart.

“Bringing her same beautiful yet painfully real lyricism, her perfect pitch, her knack for composition – the only difference is that Hot Mess seems to allow a little dash of chaos in, a small glimpse at her imperfect side, a drip from the tap of mid-20s panic; and everyone knows that mess is really what makes a thing fun,” Clash wrote in a hugely positive review of the EP.

Following a couple of years of intense touring, including performing sold out shows in the U.S. and U.K., it’s set to be a big 2023 for dodie. And with the 27-year-old having already amassed over one billion streams to date, tickets to her Australian shows should go quickly.

dodie 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Pre-sale begins Thursday, December 1st (10am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, December 2nd (10am local time)

Thursday, February 23rd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 24th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, nSW

Saturday, February 25th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD