Doja Cat has announced that she’s quitting vaping and may have some “bad news” for her fans after receiving tonsil surgery.

The singer revealed on social media that she had an abscess cut out of her tonsils, which was exacerbated by her wine and vape consumption at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f**ked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,” Doja Cat wrote on Twitter.

She went on to explain, “My tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f**kin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long.”

“Then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” the 26-year-old singer continued. “he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere.

“I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok,” she assured fans.

Doja Cat said that she won’t be able to smoke her vape pen anymore while she recovers from the surgery, and mentioned that she hopes she doesn’t “crave it”.

“im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that.”

“its like imagine all that wierd poisonous s**t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f**k that. im hella young,” she added.

However, the musician clarified that she won’t be throwing away her vape and that she will just hit it “two times” a day instead of “a thousand times a day” like before the surgery.

also what makes yall think i cant go buy a 50 pack right now? Its not about throwing them away its about not needing them. Right now I NEED THEM. I don’t WANT them rn because im in pain. But my brain is addicted to it. https://t.co/0hRQTiIxRq — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

