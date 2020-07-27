Doja Cat is the latest musician to come down with coronavirus, revealing in a recent interview that she recently tested positive for the virus.

The artist, who previously downplayed the severity of COVID-19, spoke with UK radio station Capital XTRA about her diagnosis, saying she had a “four-day symptom freakout” when she was first diagnosed.

In a now-infamous Instagram Live session in March, she implied the coronavirus was a hoax and compared it to the flu. She also shamed people who were taking precautions against COVID-19 and those who had serious symptoms.

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit,” she said. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!

“I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Now the 24-year-old artist, real name Amalaratna “Amala” Zandile Dlamini, has had her words come back to bite her.

In the Capital XTRA chat, Doja Cat postulated that she may have caught the virus from Postmates, and if not, she has no idea how she contract it.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it,” she said.

Doja Cat isn’t the first artist to downplay how seriousness of COVID-19. Vanilla Ice attempted to throw a 4th of July concert (which was eventually canned) and at the time said “the ’90s were the best… we didn’t have coronavirus.”

Check out ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat: