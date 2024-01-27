Catchy, divine, and devil-inspired, “Paint The Town Red” follows last year’s triple j winner FLUME with “Say Nothing”, a collaboration with fellow Aussie MAY-A.

This year, Doja Cat battled it out with other Top 10 artists such as G Flip, Dom Dolla, Troye Sivan, and Billie Eilish in the Hottest 100 countdown.

Her song “Paint The Town Red” was released last year on the album Scarlet.

Triple j hosts said after the announcement that Doja Cat is the first female rapper and woman of colour to win #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100.

This year’s big event has seen 35 artists make their first countdown debut, with a whopping 52 tunes made by Australian musicians.

Many artists have seen multiple slots on the Hottest 100 this year, with Aussie G Flip scoring 7 mentions and pop superstar Troye Sivan almost back-to-back with #8, #31, and #33 for singles all off his latest album.

G Flip was awarded runner-up with “Worst Person Alive” at #2, winning the most mentions in a single Hottest 100 countdown by triple j minutes before the #1 vote was announced.

Congratulations Doja Cat on your #1 Hottest 100 track!