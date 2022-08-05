Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat completely shaved her head during an Instagram Live this morning.

A photo of the popular singer’s new do was shared by celeb gossip Twitter account Buzzing Pop this morning. Another Twitter account reposted the live that saw Doja Cat shave off both her hair and her eyebrows.

Doja Cat debuts shaved head in new photo. pic.twitter.com/LRJgbNz0bA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 5, 2022

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022

Fans are loving the ‘Say So’ singer’s new look, commenting that it’s “stunning” and “gorgeous”.

“The way she still looks amazing, not a lot of people can pull off a shaved head but she eats it up,” one fan commented.

Fans are equally delighted to hear that the singer is planning on releasing a double album with one side solely hip hop.

Doja Cat made the announcement in December last year, before she controversially claimed she was quitting music – a statement she later retracted.

The singer and rapper took to Instagram Live on Christmas Eve last year to discuss her vision for the new album saying it would be a two-parter with each part focusing on a different sound.

The first side of album would contain seven songs with her usual pop-rap style; the other side would consist of 12 straight hip hop tracks. She also revealed all the tracks on the hip hop side would be produced by Jay Versace and 9th Wonder. This was met with excitement by those two artists: Jay Versace tweeted “brah” while 9th Wonder said, “say what now.”

Doja Cat’s album Planet Her reached number two on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and ARIA Album Chart. It was nominated for a number of Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Planet Her, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘Kiss Me More’, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Need to Know’.

