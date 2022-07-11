Doja Cat copies the viral Amber Heard, “My dog stepped on a bee” moment on her TikTok after her dog literally stepped on a bee.

Doja Cat recently made a TikTok that mimicked the viral Amber Heard testimony in which she explained that her, “dog stepped on a bee.”

In the TikTok, Doja started by telling a story about how her dog was outside playing in the grass when they stepped on a bee. She continued by saying, “You know what time it is,” before mimicking the mannerisms and words that Amber Heard portrayed in that moment.

Doja Cat mimics Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” court testimony in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HadmcjV3hs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

Here is the full clip that Doja is referencing.

Doja has also been trending on social media recently for her interest in a certain Stranger Things actor. A fan tweeted a pic of Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, accompanied with the caption, “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is”.

The tweet clearly caught Doja Cat’s attention because she slid into Noah Schapp’s DMs to ask him to help her get in touch with Quinn. Fortunately for Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn shippers, Schapp posted his conversation with the musician to social media.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu,” Doja Cat wrote in a message to Schapp before adding, “wait no. does he have a gf?”

Schapp responded, “LMAOO slide into his dms”.

Doja Cat told the actor that she didn’t know how to get in contact with him.

“Idk his ig or twitter,” she wrote. “He doesn’t have a dm to slide into”.

Schapp then delivered the goods, by sending a screenshot of Quinn’s profile. “Right here ma’am,’ he captioned the shot.

Doja Cat is also confirmed to be appearing in The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ tour, which is built around the release of his new album, Dawn FM, and will officially be coming to Australia.