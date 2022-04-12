The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ will officially be coming to Australia alongside other performers such as Doja Cat.

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ tour, which is built around the release of his new album Dawn FM, will officially be coming to Australia alongside American rap artist Doja Cat.

The news was reported by a Daily Mail Australia insider. The publication released this statement on its website:

“Daily Mail Australia can reveal that tour promoters have been working hard to try and bring the Canadian superstar Down Under and that ‘dates have been locked in.’

A well-placed industry insider let slip that Abel Tesfaye – best known by his stage name The Weeknd will be one of five major international acts to tour in 2023.”

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM was released to critical and commercial success, receiving an 88 on Metacritic and debuting number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Veteran producer and co-founder of Verzuz Timbaland offered his take on The Weeknd’s new album, but it wasn’t exactly well-received.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, Timbaland raved about The Weeknd’s new album, confidently comparing it to MJ’s Thriller.

“This album different, y’all. This shit right here on some Thriller shit. Trust me when I tell you, and the way he dropped this shit — yo! Congrats. This shit is amazing.”

In bold text on the video, he added: “This album is beyond great. We need a vinyl to this.”

The comments blew up with negative feedback, disagreeing with him on the matter. One Instagram commenter took to saying: “Definitely not even close … not in the same realm. I get where they were trying to go with the 80’s/futuristic sound, but the album just drags on and gets boring. Sorry.

“Just because it’s a “concept album” doesn’t mean you should start comparing it to Thriller. That’s a MASSIVE reach.

“I think everything is so mediocre right now when people hear something that’s “ok” they over-exaggerate its greatness.”

Maybe they didn’t know that “mediocre” and “ok” mean the same thing?