In a series of tweets, Doja Cat has announced that she is quitting and ‘can’t wait to f****** disappear’. What’s up with that?

Here’s something inexplicable to wake up to: in a series of tweets, Doja Cat that she is done making music and cannot wait to disappear. While we’re (almost) sure she’s not serious, it seems Doja faced some issues while touring in Paraguay, which led to her rant.

Presently, Doja is touring in Latin America. While the star has posted pictures and tweets addressing fans in every country she performs, Paraguayan fans took offence at the fact that she had posted nothing while in Paraguay.

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!” said one user. Another user posted a photo of Doja with the caption: ‘Public Enemy #1’.

This led to Doja defending herself on Twitter, saying she was not sorry, and that she had ‘moved on’ and she’s ‘just gonna let everybody be mad’. She also said that she was ‘not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour’.

it's gone and i don't give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can't wait to fucking disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

Fans, however, were not appeased, which led to her continuing: “it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore.” (sic)

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me. (sic)” she continued.

Doja Cat didn't acknowledge ANYTHING until she arrived in Brazil COMPLAINING about fans not waiting for her. Posting pics taken at the hotel she was staying at while fans waited in the rain. pic.twitter.com/i48TWfIuZr — escape (@valenbordon00) March 25, 2022

Fans also called out Doja for tweets complaining that there weren’t any fans waiting for her outside her hotel, despite multiple tweets stating that people had been waiting to see her outside. They also took issue with Doja or her team providing no information regarding her shows being cancelled due to a local storm.

Also, we understand that Doja doesn’t owe us pics or a free concert but a natural disaster happened. People were injured, she could have at least posted about the cancellation of the show. — escape (@valenbordon00) March 25, 2022

