Dolly Parton may be an adoring fan of the late Betty White, but the country crooner has revealed she hopes that she doesn’t live as long as the sassy star did.

Speaking in a new interview with Access, Dolly heaped praise upon the esteemed entertainer – but added that when it comes to her demise, she hopes to go out at her peak.

“I hope I don’t live that long, to be honest,” Dolly explained.

“I just hope I go out at my peak whenever that peak might be and then just fall out like that. But don’t we all wish for that?” she said, before praising Betty’s infectious energy and her dedication to her beloved fans.

“I met her a time or two. I just knew of her work, and I just loved her. I just thought she was great. And I hope to be like that. I hope to be able to, if I live that long, I hope to be able to be active and productive, and I will, you know, be trying if I live that long.”

Following Betty’s death, which came three weeks shy of her 100th birthday – Dolly paid tribute to the Golden Girls star via social media.

“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” she wrote.

“Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world hereafter.”

TMZ first broke the news of White’s death on December 31st, reporting the 99-year-old had died at her home in Brentwood, California.

LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez later told the New York Post that officers had responded to a “natural death investigation” at the star’s home at 9.30 am.

White’s agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, then confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine, saying despite her age he “thought she would live forever”.

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Alan Ludden,” he said.

“She believed she would be with him again.”

He added White had died peacefully in her sleep.