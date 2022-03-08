In an unlikely pairing that we didn’t know we needed, country darling Dolly Parton has said that she wants to collab with rapper Cardi B.

Parton praised the rapper in a recent interview with E! News Daily Pop, suggesting that she could team up with Cardi B.

“Dolly, you’ve been quoted saying that you see yourself in one of the young stars Cardi B, you said you’re awestruck by her talent. Next year, could we see a Dolly Parton and Cardi performance?,” E! News Daily Pop journalist asked Parton.

“She’s a character,” Patrton replied. “I know she’s an original.”

“I might , if she’s willing,” she added.

The ‘Joline’ singer even suggested that her long term pal Cher could host the event. “I would love to do something with her sometime, a TV show or a movie,” Dolly said of Cher. “We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

On the subject of Dolly’s future plans, the country star recently said she would release a “great rock and roll album” if she’s inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton is among 17 nominees to be inducted this year, listed alongside Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Eminem and Lionel Richie. Speaking of her nominations, the ‘Jolene’ singer told Billboard.

“I was absolutely floored when I heard that,” said Parton in the interview. “I’ve never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word, but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had… I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm, but I don’t know how they judge that.”

Parton added, ”I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album, which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated.”

Watch Dolly Parton hint at a collaboration with Cardi B: