What did we do to deserve Dolly Parton? The country musician has been praised for “playing an important role in the Covid battle.”

Back in April, Dolly Parton announced that she would making a donation to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to assist with coronavirus vaccine research.

“My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards that research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

That donation helped fund one of the trial sites for the Moderna vaccine, which shows 95% protection from coronavirus.

As BBC note, Dolly’s donation was also used to support a convalescent plasma study researching antibody therapies.