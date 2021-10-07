Dolly Parton has been able to raise $700,000 through her Smokey Mountain businesses for flood relief in Tennessee.

As reported by NME, on the 21st of August more than 500 homes as well as 50 businesses experienced damage from flooding which began to accumulate from over what was confirmed to be 17 inches of rain.

Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson counties were all affected.

To be able to distribute her donation, Parton’s friend Loretta Lynn instructed Parton to choose United Way of Humphreys County.

“After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could,” Parton said.

“It meant so much to me that Loretta – and so many folks – were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people.”

Parton was able to raise such a huge sum over the course of one weekend, with a portion of ticket sales from her business ventures were directed to the flood relief.

The businesses include Dollywood theme park and her Pigeon Forge dinner show properties: Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show and Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud.

Parton also recently gave her tick of approval to Lil Nas X, who took on the challenge of performing his own rendition of ‘Jolene’.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately… and it’s really good,” Parton wrote on Instagram.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you Lil Nas X.”

