Dolly Parton has personally addressed widespread health scare rumours that emerged after her sister’s social media post sparked concern amongst fans over the weekend.

The country legend took to Instagram from backstage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry to reassure worried supporters, filming a video message that directly challenged speculation about her wellbeing. “I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am,” Parton said in the clip. “Do I look sick to you?”

The health concerns began circulating after Freida Parton, Dolly’s sister, shared a statement on social media asking people to keep the singer in their prayers. The post inadvertently triggered fears that Parton was gravely ill, prompting Freida to later clarify that she “didn’t mean to scare anyone.”

Parton revealed she was at the iconic venue to film commercials, explaining her cowgirl-themed outfit in the video. “I’m working hard,” she emphasised. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned — which I appreciate and I appreciate your prayers, cause I’m a person of faith.”

The 78-year-old singer acknowledged she has been dealing with health issues that emerged following the death of her husband Carl Dean in May. Dean had been unwell for an extended period before his passing. “When he passed, I didn’t take care of myself,” Parton admitted. “I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of.”

She explained that recent medical consultations led to her doctor recommending various treatments. “Anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to care of this, we need to take care of that,'” Parton shared. While describing the issues as “nothing major,” she confirmed she’s receiving treatments at Vanderbilt Medical Center and has cancelled recent appearances to remain close to home.

The singer concluded her message with typical defiance: “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working.”