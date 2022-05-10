Having Dolly Parton, TikTok, and Taco Bell in the same sentence sounds like a wacky mad lib, but the country legend is genuinely teaming up with the two companies for a special project.

Parton is starring in a musical on TikTok about Taco Bell’s infamous Mexican Pizza. Sometimes life is really stranger than fiction. The singer announced her unexpected role on social media. “I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell,” she wrote, accompanied by a “personal and confidential” script.

Also according to the script, Mexican Pizza: The Musical is “based on the true story of the internet losing its mind.” Which time, I hear you ask? It all started when Taco bell decided to discontinue the popular Mexican Pizza (consisting of two tortillas with a filling of beans, pizza sauce, beef, tomatoes, and cheese if you’re wondering) in 2020.

That led to Mexican Pizza devotees campaigning for its return to the Taco Bell menu. Soon there was a change.org petition with over 200,000 signatures and even Doja Cat was making protest songs on TikTok.

On April 18th, the Mexican Pizza’s long-awaited comeback was announced, with its return set for May 19th. And now a musical? They’re really milking this story.

Details about the plot are scarce, although Parton’s script revealed that Hannah Friedman (a consulting producer on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi), Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical), and Emily Bear (listed on Forbes’ 2022 30 Under 30 list) are making the musical.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical is following in the ‘hallowed’ footsteps on Ratatouille: The Musical, which started life on TikTok and somehow made it all the way to the theatre. If Mexican Pizza: The Musical wins a Tony, we may as well all pack it in. Art will have reached the pinnacle. With Parton on board, though, anything’s possible.

