Dolly Parton has previously promised a rock album if she is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And, with her induction confirmed and a mention of making music with The Rolling Stones, it seems as though the rock album may come to fruition.

Parton was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but tried to withdraw, saying she didn’t think she was worth of the recognition. Even after Parton was informed it was too late to withdraw, the country darling encouraged fans not to vote for her.

However, since then Parton has changed her mind and said that she would gracefully accept the recognition if voted into the Class of 2022. Lo and behold, earlier this week it was reveald that Parton had made the cut and would be inducted into the prestigious hall of fame.

In February, when Parton first found out she was nominated, she told Billboard she’ll release a “great rock and roll album” if she’s inducted.

“I was absolutely floored when I heard that,” Partons said of her nomination. “I’ve never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word, but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had… I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm, but I don’t know how they judge that.”

Parton added, ”I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album, which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated.”

Now, the ‘9 to 5’ singer has shared some more details about the potential release.

“Yeah, I loved him and I love ‘Satisfaction’,” she told Billboard while reflecting on a photo of herself and Sir Mick Jagger together in the 1970s

“I’m hoping we’re both around long enough when I get to doing this record that he’ll come sing with me, and I may have to use The Rolling Stones to play behind me.

“I might do something like that — try to get some different rock bands, some of the classic bands, to back me on some of the songs I do and then do two or three or four originals.”

