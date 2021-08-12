Dolly Parton is gearing up to make her grand foray into the world of publishing next year.

As per The Guardian, the country icon is set to release her very first novel, titled Run, Rose, Run.

Parton is working alongside novelist James Patterson who has sold 300 million books in his career and has also worked with Bill Clinton on his 2018-released, The President Is Missing.

The novel’s storyline follows a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dream of making music. The book will be published by Penguin Random House.

On working with Parton on the novel, Patterson said, “It’s been an honour – and a hell of a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton.”

He continued, “The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience.”

Parton took to Instagram to share the news of her brand new novel, saying that she’s combined her love of storytelling with books.

She said, “I’ve combined my love of storytelling and books with the release of #RunRoseRun, a novel I’ve co-authored with @jamespattersonbooks! Pre order your copy today!”

Run, Rose, Run is set to release next year on 7th March, 2022.

